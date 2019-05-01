Salute to the Class of 2019

CURTIS, Neb. – Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

This week we celebrate the results of two or more years of hard work by our Aggie students!

I look forward to welcoming guests to Curtis as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture celebrates with graduating students, their families and friends, and our campus community.

We anticipate one of our larger graduating classes with more than 80 attendees participating in the 2019 NCTA Commencement Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Curtis Memorial Community Center.

Eighteen graduates from December, 2018 are also invited to join the May graduates crossing the stage so we have the potential for nearly 100 students.

With the onset of May, many of our graduates are already looking past graduation and are eager to be out in the field planting crops, branding calves or working at new careers.

Seventy five percent of the Class of 2019 are Nebraskans. Nearly one-fourth are from other states including Colorado, Texas, South Dakota, Ohio, Wyoming, Arizona, Kansas, California and Michigan.

At this time, 17 graduates plan to go on to earn a four-year degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That’s a natural progression in our eyes. NCTA is part of the University of Nebraska system and we appreciate our great partnership with Dr. Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at UNL.

University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm will confer degrees and certificates to our NCTA Aggies. We also will be joined by University of Nebraska Regents Bob Phares of North Platte and Barbara Weitz of Omaha.

And, a highlight in recognizing and thanking our graduates will be a keynote message from Joan Ruskamp, an industry leader and a 1980 alumnus in veterinary technology.

Joan and her husband, Steve, also an NCTA graduate in production agriculture, operate their family farming and cattle feed yard near Dodge.

Welcome back to Curtis, Ruskamps! We are proud of you and all of our Aggie alumni and friends!

We appreciate each person who joins us Wednesday for the evening picnic, at the awards night program, and for the NCTA belt buckle ceremony. (Treat tip: UNL Dairy Store?)

Here on our small rural campus, we are like family. The success of each student is important. We value the contributions, diversity, determination and work ethic of our Aggies.

So, a day like graduation is an exciting event for all of us, on campus and in the Curtis area. We are Nebraska Strong. We are Aggie Strong!

Congratulations to all high school and NCTA graduates. You are indeed a success, Class of 2019!