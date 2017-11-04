Salvation Army bell ringing meeting set for Monday

The Salvation Army bellringing campaign is not that far away, beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving at five different locations.

CAPWN’s Carmen Trevino says a meeting will be held Monday evening at 5:30 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff for those interested in helping out on the weekends during the holiday period.

Trevino says bellringing will be done on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 am-7 pm. Trevino says those who can’t attend the meeting can call her at 633-3236.

Bellringing is being done this year at Wal-Mart, Main Street Market, Safeway, Fresh Foods in Gering and new this year the Monument Mall. Proceeds from the campaign will help provide a community emergency assistance fund.