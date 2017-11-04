class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270030 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Salvation Army bell ringing meeting set for Monday

BY Kevin Mooney | November 4, 2017
The Salvation Army bellringing campaign is not that far away, beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving at five different locations.

CAPWN’s Carmen Trevino says a meeting will be held Monday evening at 5:30 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff for those interested in helping out on the weekends during the holiday period.

Trevino says bellringing will be done on Fridays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 am-7 pm. Trevino says those who can’t attend the meeting can call her at 633-3236.

Bellringing is being done this year at Wal-Mart, Main Street Market, Safeway, Fresh Foods in Gering and new this year the Monument Mall. Proceeds from the campaign will help provide a community emergency assistance fund.

