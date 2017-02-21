Sam & Louie’s donation pushes United Way closer to fundraising goal

With only a few days remaining in the United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual funding campaign, they are closing in on the $371,111 goal.

Tuesday, staff and management of Sam & Louie’s Pizza in downtown Scottsbluff presented a $750 check representing a portion of their proceeds from all sales on February 6th. That was during a fundraising event originally scheduled in January, but postponed due to a snowstorm.

The donation also included 15% of catering orders between February 6th and 9th.

United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black encouraged anyone to make any size donation as they close in on the goal. Black says every dollar counts and every dollar goes to help the agencies funded through these donations.

Black said they are “very close” and is hoping donations that come in between now and Thursday will push them over the top.