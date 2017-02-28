Sasse announces guest for President’s address

A Nebraska farmer has been selected to join U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on Capitol Hill for a joint session of Congress.

Today Sasse announced that Jon Holzfaster, of Paxton, will be his guest at President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. Holzfaster operates a third generation family farm, and has served on the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

“I’m grateful that Jon is joining me for the President’s speech so that we can highlight some of the most important issues facing Nebraska’s families,” said Sasse. “We need to ensure that Nebraska’s ag economy has opportunities to succeed and that means gaining access to foreign markets through trade.”

“I’m honored to have been invited by Senator Sasse to attend the President’s speech to Congress,” said Holzfaster. “Trade is important to our state’s farmers and ranchers and we need to share that Nebraska success story with Washington.”