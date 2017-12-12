Sasse Applauds Grasz Confirmation

Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Steve Grasz to be the United States Circuit Judge for Eighth Circuit.

Senate Republicans confirmed Grasz, one of President

Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, despite a rare “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association.

Grasz served for more than 11 years as Nebraska’s chief deputy attorney general and also was general counsel to the Nebraska Republican Party. In one opinion he helped craft, he said the legacy of the landmark abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade was its “moral bankruptcy.”

Some liberal advocacy groups fear that Grasz will be hostile to abortion rights and laws protecting gays and lesbians from discrimination.

U.S Senator Ben Sasse applauded Grasz confirmation on Tuesday afternoon.

“The end of a long process in the Senate is just the beginning of a new chapter in Steve’s distinguished record of public service for Nebraska and the nation.”

Sasse said as a member of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, he joins Nebraskans across the political spectrum in wishing Steve the best in his new calling.