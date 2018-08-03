Sasse applauds passage of Cyberspace Solarium Commission legislation

Senator Ben Sasse says the Cyberspace Solarium Commission has been included in the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2019 negotiated between the Senate and House.

Sasse says the United States does not have a coherent cyber doctrine effectively deter attacks by Russia, China and others who are attacking our data , infrasturcture and working to explicit divisions between Americans.

To meet these challenges, Senator Sasse says the Cyberspace Solarium Commission is designed to develop clear consensus on a strategic approach to protecting and defending the United States in cyberspace.

If enacted into law, the 14-member commission will be composed by representatives from the Executive Branch, Legislative Branch, and private sector who have demonstrated knowledge, expertise, and experience in both the cyberspace and national security fields. Members will be: Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Deputy Director of Homeland Security, Deputy Secretary of Defense, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, three members appointed by Senate majority leader, two members appointed by Senate minority leader, three members appointed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, and two members appointed by minority leader of the House.

The Cyberspace Solarium Commission will guide a deliberate, structured debate that will produce a final report that outlines a path forward for the United States Government by September 1, 2019. This report will be submitted to the congressional defense committees, the congressional intelligence committees, the Director of National Intelligence, the Secretary of Defense, and the Secretary of Homeland Security.