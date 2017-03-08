class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220576 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Sasse challenges federal teacher mandate 

BY Ryan Murphy | March 8, 2017
Courtesy Senator Sasse Press Department

Do you really think that bureaucrats in this city know better how to run teacher training programs than people who've spent most of their lives inside actual classrooms with actual future teachers and with students?

- U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to rescind teacher mandates that were put in place by the Obama Administration.

Back in October, the U.S. Department of Education published a final rule in the Federal Register that establishes new requirements for teacher preparation programs.

The new rule hits states with new federal mandates for how states judge teachers. Sasse says like “Like No Child Left Behind”, these new mandates override state and local responsibility with Washington-based systems that rely heavily on student test scores.

He says some education advocates worry that the rule’s increased burden hits schools who are already feeling the impact of teacher shortages and creates a disincentive for talented teachers to go to the very schools that need them most.

Today’s legislation, which already passed the House of Representatives on February 7, would overturn the rule enacted back in October.

In his speech, Sasse asked proponents of this rule three simple questions about the mandate.  You can watch the full floor speech here.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
