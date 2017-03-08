Sasse challenges federal teacher mandate 

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse spoke on the Senate floor urging his colleagues to rescind teacher mandates that were put in place by the Obama Administration.

Back in October, the U.S. Department of Education published a final rule in the Federal Register that establishes new requirements for teacher preparation programs.

The new rule hits states with new federal mandates for how states judge teachers. Sasse says like “Like No Child Left Behind”, these new mandates override state and local responsibility with Washington-based systems that rely heavily on student test scores.

He says some education advocates worry that the rule’s increased burden hits schools who are already feeling the impact of teacher shortages and creates a disincentive for talented teachers to go to the very schools that need them most.

Today’s legislation, which already passed the House of Representatives on February 7, would overturn the rule enacted back in October.

In his speech, Sasse asked proponents of this rule three simple questions about the mandate. You can watch the full floor speech here.