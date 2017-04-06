Sasse comments after U.S. attacks Syrian air base with cruise missiles

The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.

On Thursday night, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse (R- Nebraska) released this statement following the U.S. attack.

“After Syrian moms and dads buried their children, American troops met injustice with strength. The use of chemical weapons cannot become normal – civilized people cannot grow indifferent to such suffering. After sending a clear message tonight, the President should propose to Congress a comprehensive strategy to protect American interests from a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize our regional allies and create vacuums for jihadi sanctuaries.”

The bombing represents President Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.