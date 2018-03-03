class="post-template-default single single-post postid-294551 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Sasse lashes out at Trump for trade war statements

BY Kevin Mooney | March 3, 2018
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has lashed out at President Trump after the President tweeted support for a trade war.

“Trade wars are never won. Trade wars are lost by both sides. Kooky 18th century protectionism will jack up prices on American families — and will prompt retaliation from other countries. Make no mistake: If the President goes through with this, it will kill American jobs — that’s what every trade war ultimately does. So much losing.”

Trump said Friday trade wars were good and easy to win, after his plan to put tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum triggered global criticism and a slide in stock markets. Trump said tariffs were designed to safeguard American jobs in the face of cheaper foreign products and would be formally announced next week.

China urged restraint by Trump in response and France hinted at countermeasures. The prospect of retaliation from Canada, China and Europe sent world stocks tumbling toward a 2.5 percent weekly loss.

Sasse noted Nebraska is one of the most pro-trade states in the nation.

