Sasse on Gorsuch: “A judge’s judge”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has praised the Senate’s confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Sasse told KNEB News Tuesday morning that Justice Gorsuch’s appointment is an important civics lesson for our kids.

Sasse says the appointment is good for Nebraskans, good for the rule of law, and good for the next generation of Americans.

“Justice Gorsuch is the kind of guy who believes what the founders believed about the role of the judiciary,” explains Sasse. “Which is they’re to solve the particular cases in front of them, and not to try to figure out ways to reach far into being a super legislator writing laws from the bench.”

Sasse says Gorsuch is a judge’s judge who knows that his job isn’t to wear a red or blue jersey under that black robe and re-write laws.