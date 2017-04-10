Sasse: With Gorsuch, Nebraskans can be proud

With the support of a bipartisan majority in the Senate, Judge Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court, and that’s good news for Nebraskans and the American idea.

Confirming a Supreme Court justice doesn’t happen very often, and it is very likely the most important thing that the Senate will do this year.

For all the partisan back-and-forth, the past few weeks have given us an opportunity to review some basic civics and teach our kids about our system of checks and balances that protect our rights.

Judge Gorsuch is a judge’s judge. Too often, both parties talk about the Supreme Court as if it’s a political institution. Too often, both parties pretend there are Republican seats and Democratic seats on the court. Too often, we embrace the notion that courts are a special kind of super-legislature, making new laws safely beyond the reach of voters here at home.

Gorsuch knows that there aren’t any red robes for Republicans or blue robes for Democrats on the Supreme Court. Consider what he said: “(D)onning a robe doesn’t make me any smarter. . . . It serves as a reminder of what’s expected of us: what Burke called the ‘cold neutrality of an impartial judge.’ It serves, too, as a reminder of the relatively modest station we’re meant to occupy in a democratic society.”

The black robe is a powerful image of the judge’s unique role. It cloaks each man and woman, emphasizing the primacy of the office over the individual identities and preferences of those that hold it.

For the public, the black robe serves as a physical manifestation of the promise to each and every litigant to have their cases decided by the law and facts alone. For the judge, the black robe is an ever-present reminder of the loyalty owed to duty over personal preferences.

Judges are guided not by empathy or other emotions but by the law. President Barack Obama famously said that empathy is an essential ingredient for a judge to make just decisions. That’s a belief that was expressed by many of my Democratic colleagues on the Judiciary Committee.

That’s well-meant but dangerous. When you stand before the court, your bank account doesn’t matter. Your race doesn’t matter. Your gender doesn’t matter. Two things matter: the facts and the law.

Empathy is the role of legislators — folks who know the needs of their communities and can be hired and fired by the people they serve — not Supreme Court justices.

Like a referee, a judge is supposed to call the game fairly. During the hearing, some of my colleagues asked Gorsuch to commit to ruling for “the little guy.” We’re all Americans — we love to cheer for the underdog — but that’s not the role of the referee.

When my colleagues seek pre-made promises on future cases, they’re basically asking the refs to wear their favorite jersey underneath their zebra stripes. That’s not the job, it’s not the oath of office and it’s not what Nebraskans want.

Our system of limited government depends on this proper understanding of the role of the judiciary. The Constitution vests the judiciary with enormous power: It’s an independent branch of government, meant to check both Congress and the president.

Without careful observation of this powerful but limited role, our liberties hang by a thread, at risk whenever they conflict with a judge’s personal impression of what is popular or just.

In his opinions, writings and testimony, Gorsuch has demonstrated a deep and abiding understanding that his job is to interpret and apply the law, not make it up as he goes.

While I expect that the judge, like any other person, has his own policy preferences and desired outcomes, they cannot be reasonably discerned from his work on the bench. He will faithfully embody the spirit of the black robe.

This is a victory for limited government. Nebraskans can be proud.