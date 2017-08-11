class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253245 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Saturday picnic to celebrate 9th anniversary of “Trails of Fun” playground

BY Dave Strang | August 11, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Saturday picnic to celebrate 9th anniversary of “Trails of Fun” playground
KNEB

The Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club is hoping the public will join them for a picnic this Saturday to celebrate the 9th anniversary of the Kiwanis “Trails of Fun” playground in Scottsbluff’s Riverside Park.

Kiwanian Jeri Goodman says it will be a fun celebration with lots of activities going on including lunch of hot dog, chips and drink for a dollar. There will be animals from Riverside Discovery Center on hand, and other activities for the kids.

Another Kiwanian, Raul Aguallo, says they are hoping anyone interested in joining Kiwanis will stop by and find out about some of the great things they do in the community.

The picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the park, and everyone is welcome to join them.

KNEB will also be doing a live remote on location, and you can register to win the Ford F-150 XLT crew cab pickup in our Nebraska 150 summer giveaway that will go to some lucky winner next month.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments