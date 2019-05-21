SBPS 3E Partnership offering new program helping families make sense of parenting

The Scottsbluff Public Schools 3E Community Partnership is offering a new training program designed to help support families on the challenging journey of parenting.

Informational meetings on the “Reset Families” initiative will be held this week at the District office on 1st Avenue in Scottsbluff.

Bearcub Preschool Principal Jodi Benson says it uses a social and emotional learning approach designed specifically for families. “What I like about it is, it helps make senses of parenting by connecting them to a similar approach that we’re using in our schools,” says Benson. “Another thing that’s wonderful about this program is that I think it really empowers our families because it is families leading the program, parents would lead and contribute with other parents.”

Two hour-long informational sessions about “Reset Families” will be held this Thursday starting at 11:30 in the morning and 5:30 that evening.

If you’re interested in attending you can RSVP by calling 305-635-6293 or emailing Jodi Benson at jbenson@sbps.net.