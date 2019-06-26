SBPS Bear Cub Preschool receives grant, will expand at Roosevelt Elementary

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Bear Cub Preschool has received a $155,000 Early Childhood Expansion Grant from the Nebraska Department of Education for the 2019-20 school year.

Funding from this grant will be used to add an additional preschool classroom at Roosevelt Elementary. Grant funds consist of $25,000 to fund start up costs as well as $130,000 for operational expenses such as teachers and paraprofessionals, furniture, classroom upgrades and supplies and playground equipment.

This full day classroom for 3 and 4 year old students will be housed at Roosevelt Elementary in collaboration with Educational service Unit 13 and Head Start. With the addition of this classroom Bear Cub Preschool will be able to serve up to 160 students in 5 full day classrooms and 2 half day classrooms in two convenient locations in Scottsbluff.

This project grant will ensure that the Roosevelt Bear Cub Preschool receives funding for up to one-half of the total operating budget of the project per year on a continuing basis (subject to availability of funds). Additionally, the grant’s approval will foster a continuing relationship with Head Start and ESU 13 and bring expanded early childhood opportunities to our community.

Bear Cub Preschool curriculum aligns with the Nebraska Early Learning Standards and Teaching Strategies GOLD, but is delivered through planned guided play and intentional small group instruction. The Bear Cub Preschool is currently accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year. Applications are available at the preschool at 2512 2nd Avenue or online at www.sbps.net/preschool.