SBPS Chief Financial Officer working with successor before retiring June 30

Scottsbluff Public Schools will have a new financial leader with the pending retirement of Chief Financial Officer Lavon Hood.

After taking over as CFO in 2008, Hood say she informed the Scottsbluff School Board of her decision earlier this year and tells KNEB News in April they acknowledged she would be retiring. “I am going to spend time with my family and my husband. I have a couple of grown boys and my daughter is headed out to UNL”, says Hood. “My last day is the end of this month, and so Mary Anne and I now have an opportunity to work together to hopefully make it seamless for everybody else.”

Mary Anne Carlson, started Monday with a new title of Executive Director of Finance, and tells us she’s trying to gain as much knowledge as possible from Hood before taking the reins full-time July 1.

Carlson tells us the move into the post brings her back home. “I grew up in Gering, went to school in Banner County, and about five years ago, I left the area to take the Business Manager position at Alliance Public Schools under Superintendent Troy Unzicker,” says Carlson. “Then two years ago, I had the opportunity to become Business Manager for Crete Public Schools. I saw this position was open, which was just a great opportunity to bring my family back to where I grew up.”