SBPS expands summer learning and enrichment opportunities

The last day for students this school year is May, 26th but that doesn’t mean that learning has to stop.

Students who continue learning during the summer are better prepared for the next school year and are less likely to lose knowledge over the break.

With that in mind, Scottsbluff Public Schools has expanded summer school offerings at Lincoln Heights Elementary as well as Scottsbluff High School.

Lincoln Heights Elementary will join Roosevelt Elementary in offering an extended summer learning program for students currently in grades K-4. This four week program will run from May 30-June 22nd, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mornings will consist of math, reading and language arts support while afternoons will include science activities, field trips, fine arts activities and activities with community partners. Lincoln Heights is a Summer Lunch Program site so all students will have lunch provided free of charge.

Scottsbluff High School is also expanding their summer learning opportunities. In addition to credit recovery offered to keep students on track for graduation, students can also choose from a variety of elective and required summer courses. Classes such as Graphic Design, Music Technology, Sociology and Foundations of Law allow students career exploration options or take a class that could not fit in their schedule during the school year. Taking required classes such as Personal Finance, Physical Education and American Government will allow students additional time in their school year schedules to take Career Academy or Dual Credit courses. All classes are available free of charge and open to all SHS students.

For more information on summer school opportunities contact Jodi Benson at Lincoln Heights or Dr. Andrew Dick at Scottsbluff High School.