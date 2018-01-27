Schaffs, Vidlak and Richard winners at Soroptomists Dancing with the Stars

Several hundred people turned out Saturday night for the third annual Dancing with the Stars competition to raise money for the local Soroptomists Club.

Nine couples danced in the competition. Following judging by Esther Benson and Kendra and Brian Feather Dr. Mike and Julie Schaff were the Judges’ winner.

The People’s winner was Betsy Vidlak and Marv Richard based on the amount of money raised online and from monetary votes from those attending Saturday night’s event. Over $5,800 was raised from those donations.

The total amount raised from the event will be announced later.