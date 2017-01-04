Schedule change hopes to reduce cancelled Scottsbluff flights

Since taking over as the Essential Air Service provider for flights between Scottsbluff and Denver last Fall, Pen Air has so far fallen short of the anticipated level of reliability that was promised to customers.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News the airport and the company are working on a plan to alleviate some of the problems they believe are leading to an excessive number of cancellations.

Skelton says he doesn’t know if the problems have all been mechanical or if weather is involved, but knows there have been a number of cancellations. He says the airport is working with the company to try getting some of these issues resolved.

One of the things Skelton says Pen Air will be doing is to change the schedule on January 16th. He says Pen Air has indicated the airplanes are just not getting enough time in maintenance, which is causing a problem.

So, starting January 16th, Pen Air will have a slight schedule change that will still provide three flights daily, but will allow the aircraft to remain in Denver overnight where they can undergo maintenance.

He says with the change, all three of the daily flights will have departure times about 5 minutes earlier than the current schedule. Skelton says that change will allow the aircraft to overnight in Denver so they can undergo nightly maintenance.