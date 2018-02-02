class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288292 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scholarship available for Nebraska Bike-Walk Summit

BY Dave Strang | February 2, 2018
To make it easier for students to participate in the 2018 Nebraska Bike-Walk Summit on March 2-3 in Kearney, a scholarship is being offered for Panhandle college students to attend the summit.

Up to two scholarships will be offered to cover summit registration and a stipend for meals and lodging. Applicants must be currently enrolled in college and living in the Nebraska Panhandle. Application deadline is Feb. 9.

Scholarship application and additional information are available at: http://bit.ly/2DTdsyw. Additional questions may be directed to Katie Bradshaw at kt@ktbradshaw.com or 308-632-3607.

Sessions at the 2018 Nebraska Bike-Walk Summit will include a bicycle-friendly campus workshop, a Nebraska Walkable Communities Initiative complete streets workshop, and a work session to address Nebraska’s last-place finish in the League of American Bicyclists’ bicycle-friendly state ranking. For up-to-date information about the Nebraska Bike-Walk Summit, visit nebikewalksummit.org.

