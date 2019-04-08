Scholarship Deadline Extended for Junior & Senior College Students

Junior and senior college students pursuing a degree in natural resources are encouraged to apply for the CPNRD-Ron Bishop College Scholarship Program. The Central Platte Natural Resources District (CPNRD) will award five students scholarships in the amount of $1,000 for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The District ranks applicants on their qualifications and essay questions. Students must be a junior, senior, or 5th-year college student. The applicant or their parent(s) must reside within CPNRD boundaries; which reach from Gothenburg to Columbus along the Platte River. Some of the careers that qualify:

-Agriculture: Business Rep, Engineer, Inspector, Agronomist, Applied Science/Diversified

-Biologist

-Engineer: Civil, Mechanical, Chemical

-Conservationist, Resources Management

-Environmental Educator

-Geographic Information Systems Specialist

-Geology Engineering

-Grazing Livestock System

-Hydrologist, Hydrogeologist

-Mechanized Systems/Soil & Water Conservation

-Rangeland Management

-Soil Conservationist/ Soil Engineer

-Vocational/Agriculture Educator

-Water Resources Specialist

-Other related careers

The application must be postmarked by April 19, 2019. Applications are available on the CPNRD website at: cpnrd.org/College Scholarships or by contacting Marcia Lee at (308) 385-6282 or email: lee@cpnrd.org.