BY Associated Press | February 21, 2017
School and ag coalition pushes for property tax relief

A push to reduce property taxes in this year’s legislative session is gaining new support in Nebraska.

The coalition announced Tuesday includes 16 agricultural and school groups who will urge lawmakers to pass a package that includes “adequate and sustainable” funding for K-12 public schools while shifting the tax burden away from property owners.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson says public schools have come to rely too heavily on property taxes to finance their operations. Roughly two-thirds of Nebraska’s public school districts don’t qualify for state equalization aid because their surrounding property values have risen too high, even though farm incomes have declined.

associated press roup members say they’d support eliminating sales tax exemptions to offset property taxes, but they’re open to different ideas.

