School bus accident near Bayard injures four

A Wednesday afternoon crash involving a school bus has sent at least four children to Regional West Medical Center with injuries.

The accident was reported around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 26, about two miles north of Bayard.

Trooper Brandon Buhlke of the Nebraska State Patrol says a loaded school bus was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old female while it was stopped letting a student off the bus.

An unrestrained 6-year-old and 12-year-old on the bus, as well as the driver and a 12-year-old passenger in her car all sustained injuries. Trooper Buhlke says the injuries involved the kid’s neck, back, heads, legs, “pretty much all over.”

AirLink was dispatched shortly after 4 p.m., and transported the driver to Regional West. The two 12-year-olds were also transported to the hospital by Valley Ambulance. The six-year-old’s mother took her child to the hospital.

Buhlke says that the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

A portion of Highway 26 was closed to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

Names are not being released due to the ages of those involved.

Trooper Buhlke adds that earlier in the day, the bus driver complained about cars passing it while it was stopped to pick up children. He wants to advise the public that when a school bus is stopped and has its lights flashing, it is unlawful to pass the bus on either side.