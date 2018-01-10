School security in Sidney heightened following discovery of school shooting threat in middle school bathroom

Sidney Public School Superintendent Jay Ehler says there will be heightened law enforcement and staff awareness at district schools today following the discovery of a written threat Tuesday.

Ehler says in a boy’s bathroom at Sidney Middle School there was a written reference made to a school shooting on January 10th. The writing was found at the end of the school day and was immediately reported to law enforcement.

He stresses that law enforcement determined the threat is not credible, and they continue to investigate and communicate with Sidney Public School officials.

School is in session today, and Ehler says all buildings will be locked- per normal procedures. He says that the bottom line is to keep all children safe.