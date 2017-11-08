Science on Screen Film compares raising livestock and reindeer

This Thursday evening, the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff will present the Science on Screen event “The Cowboy Life: From the Arctic Circle to the High Plains.”

Prior to the event, starting at around 6:15 p.m., live reindeer will greet visitors to the theater.

Katie Bradshaw says a panel discussion after the film will feature a number of rangeland and agronomy scientists along with filmmaker Jessica Oreck.

The event is free and begins at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, but Bradshaw says free will donations are encouraged to support the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee scholarship fund.