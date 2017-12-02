class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275781 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Scott Frost Coming To Nebraska

BY Staff | December 2, 2017
Scott Frost, Photo Courtesy UCF sports information

ESPN confirms multiple media reports that UCF Coach Scott Frost has agreed to a 7-year $35-million deal to come to Nebraska.

Frost’s 12-0  Knights defeated Memphis moments ago 62 to 55 in double overtime to win the American Athletic Conference Championship  and UCF will likely play in the Peach Bowl.

Frost, who played quarterback at Nebraska from 1995-1997, spent the last two seasons at UCF, inheriting a program that went winless in 2015 and going undefeated through the 2017 season.

Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com says that a Sunday press conference has been scheduled to introduce Frost as the new head coach.

