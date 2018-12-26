class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355531 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff, Agate Monuments among those closed by Fed. budget impasse

BY Scott Miller | December 26, 2018
Local national monuments among those federal facilities closed due to the federal government partial shutdown that started over the past weekend.

Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National Monument staff have been furloughed due to the lack of agreement on a new spending document by Congress.

The shutdown beyond staffing expected to have more impact the longer it continues. While visitor numbers may not suffer a significant hit due to low tourism at this time of year, it is possible there could be an impact on the renovation and expansion project for the Visitor Center at the Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Construction work on the project is slated to begin at the start of January.

