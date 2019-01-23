Scotts Bluff Board approves ‘loan’ to Detention Center Fund

Up to $1 million could be shifted from other county funds to the Detention Center fund under a resolution approved Tuesday night by the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners.

Management Accountant Lisa Rein asked the commissioners for approval of the plan to allow money to be shifted from the capital improvement fund to ensure the jail fund does not go into the red later this year.

Rein says it’s not unusual to need to move around funds in a temporary loan for accounting purposes, and the situation is expected to improve in April.

A lack of payments for federal prisoners due to the government shutdown in Washington D.C. is part of the problem, as Treasurer Heather Hauschild told commissioners the county is waiting on an approximately $95,000 payment for January.

In addition to those pending funds, payments for the expansion of the Detention Center has left the jail fund at about $1.8 million.

Payments for inmates being housed for Wyoming are expected to help with the situation, but some of the detainees have yet to arrive at the facility.