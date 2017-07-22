Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering moving to new location, date

The Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering Executive team announces their decision to move the Celtic event to Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. President Andrew Hunzeker states, “We are excited to move the event to Five Rocks. We have already outgrown our original location in the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff after the events first year.”

The Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering will add new events in 2018 and has also changed the date to Memorial Day Weekend. “After years of planning events, we know that we cannot accommodate everyone showing interest in our event. We hope that hosting over Memorial Day event will help the local attendance and avoid state track and graduations”, says Brenda Leisy, Executive Committee.

“Our biggest competition for our current May date was a large Celtic Festival in Albuquerque, NM. We are confident that we can build the number of clans in attendance and entertainment by moving the event date and location,” according to Andrew Hunzeker. The Ren Scots were a huge part of this year’s festival and added the special Scottish hobbies such as sword fighting, weaving and candle making that made the event unique to our area. A move to Five Rocks allows the additional space needed to make the Ren Scots Celtic community more spacious for guests to partake in activities.