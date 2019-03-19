Scotts Bluff Co. Board thanks Roads, other Departments for hard work

Scotts Bluff County Board chairman Ken Meyer says he can’t thank roads crews and staff in other departments enough for their hard work during and after last week’s blizzard.

Road crews this week were able to get access open on nearly every county road, first fighting abandoned vehicles on paved roads immediately after the storm, then snowdrifts in some areas that were a hundred yards across or more than 12 feet high.

Meyer tells KNEB News the department faced a very difficult situation, doing what they could with what they had, and officials understand the frustration residents had the county-wide situation. “Some roads are protected, some are not, so there are roads that are worse than others. There are those roads that are isolated, there are those that are more heavily-traveled, obviously”, says Meyer. “(Everyone was) expecting to get out as quickly as possible, and we understand that.”

Meyer says now the problem facing the roads department is dealing with water from the melting snow causing messy and rutted roadways until things can dry out.