Scotts Bluff Co. Dept. budget requests come in $5 million above expected revenues

Initial budget requests by the various departments in Scotts Bluff County have come in about $5 million above projected revenues for the coming fiscal year, meaning county commissioners will once again be working with the largest departments to make reductions.

However, Board Chair Ken Meyer tells KNEB News the situation is manageable, as commissioners have had to face similar request shortfalls in the past. “Last year, we came in at about $4 million over the revenue that we had,” says Meyer. “But with the help of our Management Accountant, Lisa (Rein), who’s doing a great job, and all the department heads and elected officials, we got it down to where we needed it to be. And I’m confidence we can do it again this year.”

Commissioners have set aside time during the next four Mondays to work with managers of larger departments to come up with solutions to fit anticipated revenue. Departments that will be taking part in the meetings include Road and Bridges, Sheriff, Detention Center, Communications Center, Building and Grounds, County Attorney and IT.

Even with the shortfall, Meyer says commissioners are committed to trying to provide more funding for departments that have suffered in previous years, including the Roads and Sheriff’s Departments.