Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Center approved to house State inmates

The Scotts Bluff County Detention Center has been approved to temporarily house state inmates nearing the end of their prison terms.

Jail Director Joe Gaul says the facility has been given the green light to house between 50 and 75 state inmates, with the first nine expected to arrive next week or the first week of April.

Gaul says for those sent to the Gering facility, it will put them closer to home and give them a chance to make a positive start upon release. “It will allow these inmates to have access to services in the local community, versus being eight hours away on the other end of the state,” says Gaul, “So, it will be able to give them a bit more resources to be able to find a job within Scotts Bluff County or closer to their home town.”

The arrangement will also provide a positive cash flow for the county’s detention center operations, at $80 per inmate per day. However, Gaul says the state is looking at other options to help bring down the inmate population in the overcrowded state prison system.

State Corrections officials have been grappling with how to bring down the state prison population to 140 percent of capacity by July 2020.