Scotts Bluff Co. gains full FEMA disaster aid eligibility for public facilities

Scotts Bluff County officials have finally received word that the county qualified for the full range of federal disaster for public facilities due to the March blizzard.

County Roads Superintendent Linda Grummertt told Commissioners earlier this week the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed the county is eligible for reimbursement for permanent work needed following that storm.

County Board Chair Ken Meyer says it’s good news considering the damage to gravel roadways caused earlier this year. “When you lose 300 miles of road from that particular blizzard, and also trying to catch up from previous damage, and you were short anyway, this really helps,” says Meyer. “We only get 80 percent of it, we still have to come up with the rest.”

$156,000 in direct emergency storm costs were initially approved by FEMA, and now an additional $420,000 in permanent, post-storm repairs have been given the green light.

The county will have 60 days to finalize storm costs, which will include an in-person visit by FEMA officials.