Scotts Bluff Co. Habitat for Humanity celebrates completion of latest project

Scotts Bluff County Habitat for Humanity put the finishing touches on their latest project this week, handing over the keys to the new homeowner Thursday night.

The project started mid-October of last year, and probably would have been ready earlier if not for the unusual weather that hit during the late winter and early spring.

Board member Dan Windhorst tells KNEB News it was an emotional night for the family at the Avenue L home in Scottsbluff, a reaction that’s common when a project is complete. “The common feeling is it’s hard to believe they got to move into a home, (after) they’ve been renting for years,” says Windhorst. “All of a sudden they’ve got a place they can go to they can call home, and everyone seems excited when they get a chance to move into these places.”

Windhorst says the organization is now looking for their next housing project, but has yet to begin accepting applications.

The group requires home recipients to pay back the organization’s investment into each project as a zero-interest, 30-year note, and Windhorst says several past recipients have done so since the program started locally around the turn of the millennia.