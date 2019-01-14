Scotts Bluff Co. to begin bridge construction on Experiment Farm Road

The Scotts Bluff County Road Department starts a bridge replacement project on Experiment Farm Road just east of Mitchell this morning.

Starting at 7:00 a.m., crews will start work on a $365,000 project to replace the bridge over the Tri-state Canal just west of Swedell Road.

Experiment Farm Road will be closed from Highway 26 to Swedell Road, with motorists being directed to a detour using Cook Oil Road.

It’s part of the state’s County Bridge Match Program from 2017 aimed at providing improving the safety of bridges across Nebraska.

The project is expected to take 8 to 10 weeks for completion depending on the weather.