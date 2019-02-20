Scotts Bluff Commissioners approve one- and six-year roads plan

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners gave the green light to the county’s one and six year roads plan following a public hearing Tuesday evening.

Roads Superintendent Linda Grummert explained the plan to commissioners, which includes $1.7 million in projects for the current year.

Among those projects are the bridge replacement over the Tri-State Canal just east of Mitchell on Experiment Farm Road, three bridge deck replacements on gravel roads in the western part of the county, and a chip seal project for Lake Minatare Road from Highway 71 to the lake.

The commissioners also approved the only bid for the chip seal project, awarding the project to Topcoat for just over $382,000.