Scotts Bluff County 4-H Holds Public Speaking & Presentations Contest

The Scotts Bluff County 4-H Public Speaking & Presentations Contest was held on last Saturday at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Through the 4-H Public Speaking Contest, youth had the opportunity to write a speech or a public service announcement that incorporates the topic of 4-H and deliver it to an audience.

The 4-H Public Speaking Contest helps youth develop skills for communicating to real audiences, learn how to organize and prepare a speech, develop speech delivery skills, learn how to present themselves to others, and develop self-confidence.

Blue ribbons were awarded to:

Junior Division – Ages 8-10

Laurence Keller (Morrill) “Guinea Pig Feeding”

Jake Wilkinson (Morrill) “My 4-H Goat Project”

Intermediate Division – Ages 11-13

Justin Keller (Morrill) “Raising Chicks”

Justine Wilkinson (Morrill) “Color and You”

Purple ribbons were awarded to:

Senior Division – Ages 14-18

Autumn Pittman (Morrill) “4-H Empowers Youth to Reach Their Full Potential” (PSA)

Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill) “4-Hers Roll Up Their Sleeves and Do With Their Hands” (PSA)

Autumn Pittman and Jessica Wilkinson were selected to advance to the Panhandle District Public Speaking Contest, which will be held on April 13.

District Public Speaking Contest Senior division contestants have the opportunity to advance to the State Public Speaking Contest, which is held at the Nebraska State Fair.