Scotts Bluff County authorities searching for wanted suspect

A man with an outstanding warrant from Goshen County eludes Scotts Bluff County authorities Monday morning.

This morning, a Deputy saw a ’94 Ford Ranger pickup believed to be driven by Travis Jude. Before a traffic stop was initiated, the driver stopped in a driveway on U Street and fled on foot. Deputies and Gering Police responded to the area, but were unable to locate him.

Jude is wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of Goshen County, stemming from an original charge of burglary.

The pursuit caused Gering Public Schools to put the Jr. High School on lock-out for a brief period Monday as well.

Anybody with information on Jude’s whereabouts are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. The plate on the pickup is Wyoming 7-4268.