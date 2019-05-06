Scotts Bluff County burglar sentenced Monday morning

One of two men convicted for a string of burglaries in Rural Scotts Bluff County was sentenced this morning in District Court.

Today, 28-year-old Sergio Chairez was sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading guilty to 2 counts of Burglary. Both sentences will run concurrent to each other, and he received credit for 122 days already served.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, two separate felony charges and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Chairez and Austin Weller were arrested back in January in connection to burglaries on County Road G and Lake Minatare Road, where firearms, an ATV, and jewelry were taken.

Weller will be sentenced on his two burglary convictions on May 17th.