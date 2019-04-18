Scotts Bluff County Burglary Suspect Pleads Guilty

One of two men arrested for a string of burglaries in Rural Scotts Bluff County has struck a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

Yesterday in Scotts Bluff County District Court, 22-year-old Austin Weller pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary. In exchange for his guilty pleas, two separate felony charges and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Weller and Sergio Chairez were arrested back in January in connection to burglaries on County Road G and Lake Minatare Road, where firearms, an ATV, and jewelry were taken.

Weller faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when he’s sentenced on May 17th.

Chairez was offered the same plea deal as Weller, and pleaded guilty to the two Burglary charges, and the four other charges were dropped. He too faces up to 20 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced on May 6th.