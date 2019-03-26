Scotts Bluff County Burglary suspect pleads guilty

One of two men arrested for a string of burglaries in Rural Scotts Bluff County has struck a plea deal to avoid going to trial.

Yesterday in Scotts Bluff County District Court, 28-year-old Sergio Chairez pleaded guilty to 2 counts of Burglary. In exchange for his guilty pleas, two separate felony charges and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Chairez and Austin Weller were arrested back in January in connection to burglaries on County Road G and Lake Minatare Road, where firearms, an ATV, and jewelry were taken.

Chairez faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge when he’s sentenced on May 6th.

Weller will be back in court to answer to his charges during his pretrial conference scheduled for April 17th.