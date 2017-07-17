Scotts Bluff County clears final remodel hurdle by approving contract with FCI Construction

The Scotts Bluff County Board Monday approved a contact with Wyoming based FCI Construction for the planned renovation of the county detention center. The contract is for $4.375 million.

Detention Center Director Joe Gaul admitted the process to get state approval and sign the FCI contract has been “long, grueling and frustrating. ”

But he says the new medical unit that will house 10 inmates, and more by using double bunks, will be a huge improvement over keeping them in the booking area. Gaul says the renovation and 71 extra beds will help staff morale, and the new area for work release inmates will separate them from the rest of the population, reducing the amount of contraband getting into the jail.

Gaul says work should begin in earnest in the next two weeks and he is hoping everything gets enclosed before the dead of winter so the remodel can be done by late March or early April.

The extra beds will bring capacity to 250-270 beds, according to Gaul.