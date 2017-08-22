Scotts Bluff County episode of waterfowl hunting show premieres

Back in January, a crew of about two dozen hunters, cameramen, and outfitters were in Scotts Bluff County for the week filming an episode for a future hunting TV show.

This week, The Grind Waterfowl TV debuted their episode of ‘Nebraska Waterfowl Bonanza,’ which features hunting here in Scotts Bluff County.

Kevin Wolverton, a Merchant for Cabela’s, spent three days with the crew that was filming and hunting waterfowl throughout the area. He says they did the hunt with the local Angel Wing Outfitters.

You can watch the full episode below