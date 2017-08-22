class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254998 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County episode of waterfowl hunting show premieres

BY Ryan Murphy | August 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
Scotts Bluff County episode of waterfowl hunting show premieres
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Back in January, a crew of about two dozen hunters, cameramen, and outfitters were in Scotts Bluff County for the week filming an episode for a future hunting TV show.

This week, The Grind Waterfowl TV debuted their episode of ‘Nebraska Waterfowl Bonanza,’ which features hunting here in Scotts Bluff County.

Kevin Wolverton, a Merchant for  Cabela’s,  spent three days with the crew that was filming and hunting waterfowl throughout the area. He says they did the hunt with the local Angel Wing Outfitters.

You can watch the full episode below

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments