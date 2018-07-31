Scotts Bluff County Fair Carnival opens tonight

The 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair is in full swing with a fun lineup of activities all afternoon and evening.

In addition to the ground acts and activities that include Planet Bounce, an arcade, rock wall, petting zoo and mechanical bull riding, the carnival opens at 5 p.m. today.

Fair Manager Lana Hubbard says the FFA Alumni will have donkey races, along with a one ton tug-o-war in front of the grandstands this evening.

Wednesday night features the Heartland Truck & Tractor Pull, on Thursday it’s Shorty Gorham’s American Free Style Bull Fighting, and on Friday evening, the 35th annual Rubber Check Race will take place.

Then Saturday night the concert with Kansas and Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas is expected to draw a huge audience.