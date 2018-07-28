Scotts Bluff County Fair kicks off with Saturday parade

MITCHELL – The Scotts Bluff County Fair kicked off in Mitchell Saturday morning with the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair parade.

The parade, which travels down Center Avenue in Mitchell was led by the Mitchell Sons of the American Legion Honor Guard.

“We do various parades throughout the year,” said Mike Sauer, a member of the Mitchell Sons of the American Legion. “I really enjoy doing it (parade) for the people who served, it also feels good to walk by everyone standing and clapping for those who served.”

The legion also holds an annual hamburger feed after the parade every year.

Grand Marshals for the parade were Matt and Monique Larsen, natives of Mitchell and owners of Vistabeam, which has a building in Mitchell.

The parade had several members of the community and surrounding communities take part, from Senator John Stinner of the 48th District to the Mitchell Fire and Police departments.

Royalty were also at the parade, as both Miss Scotts Bluff County Queen Brianna Little and Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen Queen Morgan Baird waved to the crowd from a truck provided by Pinnacle Bank.

“It’s really exciting and great to be out in Mitchell,” said Little. “To get to see all the people and take part in a great tradition.”

Little and Baird travel to several events throughout the year, for the pageant, but they both really enjoy the Scotts Bluff County fair and attending all the events.

While Little is looking forward to the Rubber Check Races on Friday, Baird said the one she really enjoys is the Truck and Tractor Pull on Wednesday.

To check out more on the fair events visit www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com