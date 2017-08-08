Scotts Bluff County Fair sale has fewer animals, but strong prices

The 2017 Scotts Bluff County Fair Junior Livestock sale was completed on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, with a total of $320,708 spent on 211 animals. Over 200 buyer numbers were issued to businesses and individuals from the community.

There were 44 beef animals sold for a total of $166,252, for an average of $3,778 per head. The Grand Champion steer was sold by Carson Wilmot to Otte Feeds, Sheridan County Livestock, Eagle Chevrolet, Kemp Cattle Company, Security First Bank, and Sterling Livestock for $6/lb. The Reserve Champion beef was sold by Carson Wilmot to Transwest for $3.25/lb.

The large group in the sale was the hogs with 85 head sold for $84,235, with an average of $991 per head. The Grand Champion hog was sold by Parker Yost Platte Valley Bank for $4/lb. and the

Reserve Champion shown by Jayden Allen was sold to Murdoch’s for $3.50/lb.

The 40 lambs in this year’s sale sold for $40,704 for an average of $1,018 per head. The Grand Champion lamb was shown by Sydnee Strain and sold to Steve’s Truck and Equipment $17.00 per pound. The Reserve Champion lamb was sold by Kate Pieper to Wolf Auto Center for $15/lb.

This goats were broke into two groups with a distinction between meat goats and the market dairy goats. The 20 meat goats sold for an average of $761 and a total of $15,218. The Grand Champion meat goat was sold by Jayden Allen to Gene and Ann Welsh for $17/lb. The Reserve Champion meat goat, owned by Aspen Jagers, went to the Business Farmer for $10/lb. The seven dairy goats

sold for $4,061 for an average of $580 per head. The Grand Champion market dairy goat was shown by Demi Santero and sold for $8/lb. to Western States Bank.

There were six rabbit lots sold this year for $2,525, an average of $421. Patricia Woolsey sold the Grand Champion rabbit to Lessert Insurance for $550. The Reserve Champion rabbit was sold by Stephanie Woolsey to Animal Health International for $450.

The poultry show brought nine animals to the sale with an average price paid of $461. Total poultry sales were $4,150. Jonah Splichal sold the Grand Champion poultry entry for $800 to Deines Irrigation. The Reserve Champion poultry entry was sold by Tucker Hodsden to Great Western Bank for $500.

The sale had 21 fewer animals than 2016, leading to a reduction in overall proceeds from $347,109 to $320,708. However, the average price per animal remained strong at $1,520 per head, up from $1,496 per head in 2016.