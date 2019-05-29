Scotts Bluff County Fair Ticket Sales To Begin Tuesday

Tickets for the 2019 Scotts Bluff County Fair grandstand events will go on sale next week.

Fair Manager Lanna Hubbard tells KNEB News that prices for the various events will be very similar to last year, and the tickets will be available starting Tuesday.

Hubbard says Rubber Check Race tickets will be available at instantseats.com starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and all other event tickets will be available on their regular website scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.

Hubbard also says the fair will feature a great food court, new and old ground acts, and Frazier Shows will bring some of the latest and most spectacular amusement rides for this year’s carnival.

This year’s fair runs July 27th through August 3rd. However, Hubbard says they will kick things off early with the Heartland Pulling Truck & Tractor Pull on June 8th, and will follow up the fair with the demolition derby two weeks later on August 17th.