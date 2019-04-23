Scotts Bluff County has 98.5% success rate in latest round of alcohol compliance checks

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Scotts Bluff County this past weekend in cooperation with the Scottsbluff Police Department, Gering Police Department, and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

In total, officers and investigators inspected 70 businesses in several communities. One business sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 98 percent.

The business which sold alcohol to a minor was the Loaf ‘N Jug in Gering, where the clerk did not check the ID and sold to a minor.

Law enforcement agencies conduct alcohol inspections in an effort to prevent alcohol sales to youth. Businesses that fail the inspection are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The inspections were held in Gering, Scottsbluff, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, McGrew, and Lyman. This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office