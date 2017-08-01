Scotts Bluff County hires interim transit manager

Scotts Bluff County Handyman Coordinator Sherry Hinze is now serving as the Interim Transit Manager after Travis Peterson decided the position was not a good fit and moved back to being a Sheriff’s Deputy.

Peterson had been appointed July 1st to handle the planned fixed route bus system that will replace the Handi-Bus later this year .

Hinze’s first day as Peterson’s interim successor is today, August 1st.

County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says the commissioners will discuss the situation at their meeting this coming Monday.