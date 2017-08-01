class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251207 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Scotts Bluff County hires interim transit manager

BY Kevin Mooney | August 1, 2017
Scotts Bluff County Handyman Coordinator Sherry Hinze is now serving as the Interim Transit Manager after Travis Peterson decided the position was not a good fit and moved back to being a Sheriff’s Deputy.

Peterson had been appointed July 1st to handle the planned fixed route bus system that will replace the Handi-Bus later this year .

Hinze’s first day as Peterson’s interim successor is today, August 1st.

County Management Accountant Jerry Crable says the commissioners will discuss the situation at their meeting this coming Monday.

