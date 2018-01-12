Scotts Bluff County inmate charged after meth found in cell

A local man currently incarcerated on nine felony charges is now facing a tenth felony charge.

47-year-old David Barraza, who was arrested last month for allegedly holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and threatening to kill her, was charged again on Friday in Scotts Bluff County.

Court documents say that on Thursday night, Corrections Officers were doing a routine inspection and found methamphetamine in Barraza’s cell. He was interviewed and verified that it was methamphetamine and was located in his room.

He was subsequently charged with a new charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He will be arraigned on the latest charge on Tuesday afternoon.

A pretrial conference for his larger case has been set for February 20th in Scotts Bluff County District Court. He continues to be held on a $1 million bond at 10%.