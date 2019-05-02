Scotts Bluff County jury convicts Guernsey man for child sexual assaults

A Scotts Bluff County District Court Jury has convicted a 67-year-old Guernsey man for sexual assaults of 14-year-old girl that began in 2013.

Following a three day trial this week in Gering, Larry Senteney was found guilty on two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, one count of Attempted 1st Degree Assault of a Minor, and an additional Class 3A Felony sex crime.

Investigators from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Larry Senteney on at least six separate occasions between the spring of 2013 and winter of 2014. The victim said that when she was a child, Senteney kissed her, groped her, and touched her inappropriately.

Authorities made contact with Senteney at his home in Guernsey, Wyoming, and when asked about the allegations, he said the victim “wouldn’t lie” and “if she is saying it happened, she believes it happened.”

Senteney was also charged in Platte County, Wyoming on similar charges in this case, but was not convicted. That court record was sealed by a Platte County Judge.

Sentencing on the four Scotts Bluff County convictions will take place in the next month or so, and he could face a maximum of 13 years in prison if all sentences run consecutive.